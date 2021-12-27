Kylian Mbappe: It’s a pleasure to play alongside Lionel Messi at PSG

Kylian Mbappé was one of the protagonists of the Globe Soccer Awards which took place in Dubai as he won the best player of the year award. The Frenchman spoke before the prize ceremony and he was full of praise for Leo Messi amid plenty of rumours of Mbappe moving to Real Madrid.

Before the Globe Soccer Awards were distributed, Mbappe was asked about certain things about his career. Topics included sharing a dressing room with Messi and his arrival to stardom in international football.

Afterwards, Mbappe won the prize for the Best Player of the Year for 2021 ahead of stars like Lewandowski, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah. The Frenchman thanked the organisers of the events for that award after his anger at missing out on the Ballon d’Or, which Messi won.

“I’m a fortunate guy. I play for a great club and a great national team. I want to keep on winning because otherwise, someone can take your place. I want to keep on winning trophies for my club and country,” Mbappe began, before adding: “Since I was small, I’ve wanted to be a professional and I watched many players. I even saw Robert (Lewandowski) up there and the only thing I want to do is keeping on making my own path.”

On Messi, he was short but precise: “He’s a normal person. He wants to win, like everyone. He’s someone normal and he’s a great colleague. It’s a pleasure playing alongside him at PSG.”

“I left home when I was 12 and it was difficult because you don’t know if you were going to be able to get something which was going to be real. But I was happy to make that sacrifice because football is my passion. It’s not only a job, it’s a dream. I had to do everything to get it because nobody believes more in you than yourself. My biggest fans are my family, they’ve always been with me,” he highlighted.

His future is linked to Real Madrid, at least with regards to rumours. The France star does not want to renew at the Parc des Princes and from 30th June 2022, he will be free to sign for the club he wants.

Also, he was against the idea of a more frequent World Cup: “Every two years, playing a World Cup will become normal and it shouldn’t be like that. In the end, we’ll play 60 games a year, Euros, World Cup, Nations League… We like playing, but it’s too much. If people want to see the quality, I believe we have to have a rest.”