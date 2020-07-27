



Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with Atalanta due to an ankle injury.

The forward suffered a nasty tackle in the first half of PSG’s Coupe de la Ligue final victory over Saint-Etienne on Friday night, and took part in the trophy celebrations after the 1-0 win while on crutches.

It has now been confirmed he will not be fit in time to face the Serie A side, with PSG saying Mbappe will be out for at least three weeks.





A PSG statement on the club website said: “As announced after the final of the Coupe de France against Saint-Etienne, Kylian Mbappe was examined on Monday in order to know the severity of his right ankle injury.

“The examination performed today confirms a sprained ankle with external ligament injury. Following this, the recovery time is estimated at around three weeks.”