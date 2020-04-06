<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are set to continue at Paris Saint-Germain beyond the summer and into the next season.

The coronavirus’ impact on football has shaken things up and will affect clubs’ transfer plans, to PSG’s benefit.

L’Equipe are reporting that either Neymar or Mbappe leaving the Parc des Princes in the coming months is close to impossible, particularly with the season now likely to be played out between June, July and August.





The club are convinced that Mbappe will stay beyond the summer, while Neymar could still depart though it’s now looking increasingly unlikely.

The Brazilian is now at a point that could see him terminate his contract, provided 180 million euros are paid, but that figure now seems improbable given the circumstances.

Barcelona, additionally, refused to put forward that amount last summer.