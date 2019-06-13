<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kylian Mbappe has listed out some conditions to be met by Paris Saint-Germain if the club directors want him to remain at the Parc des Prince next season.

Mbappe, 20, remains a major target for Real Madrid who is desperate to sign the forward after a disastrous season that saw them exit the Champions League in the second round and finished 19 points behind La Liga Champions Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain is facing a herculean task to keep the former AS Monaco striker at the club as Real Madrid aim to revamp their squad after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer.

According to Duncan Castles, Mbappe wants to be PSG’s guaranteed No.9, he wants to take penalties and he also wants to change the club’s formation to 4-4-2.

“Mbappe feels that he’s surpassed Neymar in importance to PSG on the field,” Castles said, speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast.

“He wants to be guaranteed to play as number nine, as a central striker, ahead of [Edinson] Cavani and Neymar, who doesn’t play there very often. He wants that position to himself.

“He wants to take the penalties; he was close to winning the golden boot last season with that very high return. He feels that had he been allowed to take penalties; he could have won that trophy.

“He also wants the formation of PSG to change. He wants to be played as number nine in a 4-4-2 shape, which, not coincidentally, was the shape where he burst into prominence with AS Monaco.”

Mbappe has laid down the gauntlet to PSG.

Real Madrid is keen on bringing the French forward to Bernabeu this season if Paris Saint-Germain directors are willing to do business.

He’s in his second season at PSG following his £116 million transfer from AS Monaco.