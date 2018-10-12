



France forward Kylian Mbappe admitted that his whirlwind rise to the top of world football has totally changed his life.

Mbappe, who joined Paris Saint-Germain from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco for a staggering £166 million, has become one of the top stars in football and won the World Cup with France this summer at the tender age of 19.

The French star has been making headlines across Europe for years now and is being tipped to soon topple Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in world football.

And with his stock continuing to skyrocket, Mbappe has earned an appearance on the cover of Time magazine’s international edition, which will appear on Friday.

Kylian Mbappe – who has won two Ligue 1 titles – has sat down with Time to discuss his journey to the top, admitting he has fulfilled his dreams already – but it has come at a price.

The teenager said: ‘My life has been totally turned upside down. I am happy, and I am living the life I always dreamed of.

‘I think I might have missed out on something. I did not have the moments of so-called normal people during adolescence, like going out with friends, enjoying good times.’

Despite earning stardom at such a young age, Mbappe has remained humble throughout it all and this sets him apart from the rest trying to make it to the top.

The Frenchman recently donated his World Cup earnings £378,000 to a charity teaching sports to sick and disabled children.

And he intends to remain as humble as ever.

‘I have learned that the biggest stars and the greatest players are the most humble ones, the ones who respect people the most.

‘You always have to keep some lucidity,’ Mbappe adds. ‘There are three criteria: respect, humility and lucidity.’