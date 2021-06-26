Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain he wants to leave this summer.

The PSG star has frequently been linked with both Liverpool and Real Madrid, and reports from France claim he is now looking towards his next club.





According to RMC Sport, cited by Marca, the 22-year-old no longer wants to stay with PSG, having lost faith in the club’s prospects.

And with Madrid reportedly targeting Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, the way could be clear for Liverpool to move for Mbappe – if they can stump up his £140m-plus price tag.