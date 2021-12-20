Kylian Mbappé: ‘I’m one of the leaders’

Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappé sat down for a chat just before Wednesday’s Round 19 matches – the last of 2021 – to discuss his ambitious streak, his burgeoning assists game and what it’s like playing among a galaxy of stars under Mauricio Pochettino. Interview.

Since the summer, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé has produced one top-level performance after another, playing a key role in keeping Mauricio Pochettino’s side on course for a successful season.

‘We’re through to the Champions League last eight and we’re top of the league,” the almost 23-year-old told This is Paris. “So it has been a good first half of the season.’

‘Write my name in the history of football’

And much of that early success is down to the prodigy from Bondy, in the north of Paris. Scoring goals and setting them up too, Kylian Mbappé is quite simply a leader on the pitch and a player who is determined to make history…

“I always wanted to write my name in the history of football and I’m working towards that,” said the young man whom no-one could accuse of aiming too low. “To make history in this game, it’s about more than just statistics. You have to create strong emotions in people. That’s how you do it. But stats also play a part. I think that when you look at the numbers, they don’t lie. They illustrate a player’s impact. It shows a certain presence… a consistency. But it’s not only that.”

Indeed, Mbappé is aiming higher than ‘just’ a stunning goal-scoring record – and would be prepared to see his personal stats be less sensational if it meant winning more silverware.

‘For example, last year, I had a great individual year, I scored more than 40 goals, I scored in the Champions League, I was the top scorer over the calendar year,” he explained. “But we didn’t win the league and we didn’t win the Champions League. So in the end, it’s like, ‘is it worth scoring 50 goals if you don’t win?’ No. I’d rather score fewer goals, say about 30, make some assists and win the league and the Champions League.”

In a bid to achieve his goals, Mbappé has evolved his game. While the French international is still a killer in front of goal, this season he’s putting them on a plate for others… and sits on top of the Ligue 1 assists table with eight killer final balls.

“It’s something I had, but I lost a bit when I started to score more goals. But sometimes, if you want to be a great player, a special player, you can do both, you can’t deprive yourself because you give pleasure to a friend, but you also show that you can be unpredictable,” said the youngster who has always thrilled at getting the best of his opponents. “Now people don’t know any more whether I’m going to shoot or pass, whereas before, people expected me to shoot. Yes, yes, Kylian will shoot, whereas now I’m more unpredictable.”

And then there is also the need to share slices of the cake in this PSG team, one that has never had so much attacking talent at the same time.

“You can’t take too much either because the others have to eat too. When you play with players like Messi or Neymar, you can’t have 12 shots. It’s not possible, you have to know how to support your friends, to please your teammates,” he smiled. “And it’s normal because these guys bring us something different. They’ll help us win.”

But Mbappé knows that PSG’s stars will only perform at their best if they feel happy and settled in their new environment.

“Adapting is quicker when the human connection is strong, because it helps you, you have fewer worries, you have fewer fears because of course when there are new players, the new player has his own rhythm, he arrives with patterns that have worked in the past,” observed Mbappé. “For example, a player like Messi played 15 years at Barcelona, for 15 years he did the same thing at Barcelona and it worked. He arrives here, it’s different, so you have to adapt.”

So what does this often-discussed but actually fairly hazy term ‘adaptation’ entail?

“You get to know because there is a difference between seeing the player on TV. But when you see them here, they are different, they like different things,” explained the insightful star. “So that’s also what we mean when we say adapting, it’s about analysing your team-mates.”

And Kylian Mbappé has a role to play because, despite only being 23 years old, the PSG number 7 is a vital presence inside Les Rouge et Bleu’s dressing room.

“I’m good with everyone. I speak several languages, so that also helps because I can communicate with those who struggle. So, it’s easy. After that, I think I’ve been here for a long time, so I’m one of the leaders in the dressing room. I try to help everyone because I am convinced that we need everyone to win… we have great players and others whose time will come,” he analysed. “Maybe there are some who are waiting, in the starting blocks, as we say. But during a season, there will always be moments when they’re needed. When you’re a player, you have to be ready for your moment in the season, so we need everyone. And that’s also what it means to be a leader, to bring people together. Together we can do great things, win big honours, that’s what we want.”

Does this heap the pressure onto his young shoulders? Absolutely not – Mbappé says loud and clear that he is not afraid of pressure… On the contrary!

“I need to feel pressure. I need to be challenged. It’s always been like that and I’ve always wanted to have responsibilities on my shoulders and to be under intense pressure, even if it means disappointment sometimes, that’s how you learn,” said the striker, who has bounced back in fine form this season after missing the penalty that saw France crash out of Euro 2020 to Switzerland in the round of 16. “I take the pressure positively and I like it, so I have no problem with it. On the contrary, I think it pushes me not to drop my level so I can be consistent and help my team.”