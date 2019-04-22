<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe on Sunday dismissed rumours linking him to joining Spanish giants Real Madrid.

He stated he won’t leave PSG for Madrid, at least for now.

The rising superstar, who helped PSG to winning the sixth Ligue I title with an hat-trick against Monaco on Sunday, declared he is staying put in the Paris-based club.

Speaking to Canal+ after the match, Mbappe said he is staying in France and won’t me making the move to Real Madrid:

According to him “I’m staying at PSG. I’m fully involved in PSG’s project.

“I’m happy for Real Madrid that [Zinedine Zidane] has come back. I’ll watch their games as an admirer.”

Real Madrid has been linked with some big signings this summer since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and the return of Zidane as head coach.

The club is going through a trophy-less campaign, which is a huge drop off from winning the Champions League the last three seasons.

Zidane is Real’s third coach this season after the failed stints of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

With the team struggling, and some players like Gareth Bale appearing to be on the way out, Real Madrid has been linked with some of the world’s top talent, with Eden Hazard of Chelsea reportedly set to join.

Each summer, Real Madrid usually splashes the cash and it’s going to need to if it wants to contend. It just looks like that for now, Mbappe is off limits.