Kylian Mbappé is said to have increased his salary by 1400 per cent when he signed for Paris Saint Germain from Monaco.

Mbappé joined PSG from then-Champions Monaco in 2017, initially on a season-long loan that became permanent for €160m the following summer.

According to an extract from his new biography ‘Phénomène’, the 20-year-old was earning €1.5m per annum, which rose to €20.8m once his move was confirmed.

After tax, Mbappé is currently taking home €9.3m which makes him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

The report also claims that specific clauses in his contract – based around taxed and image rights – will ensure his earnings do not fall under any circumstances.

Not bad for somebody who only just turned 20!