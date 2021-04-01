



Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has hinted at a possible departure from the club after lamenting the “tiring” criticism from the French media.

The former Monaco man is currently locked in contract talks with the French champions, but there has been little progress over a new deal and as things stand he will become a free agent in the summer of 2022.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with moves to Liverpool or Real Madrid should he exit the French capital this summer, and the forward has admitted that criticism in the media could have an effect on his next career move.

Speaking to RTL, the 22-year-old said: “Of course it gets tiring. Especially when you play for a club in your country and you give everything for your national team. After a while it gets tiring.





“It’s different for players who play abroad and only come back here for the national team. I’m there all the time, they speak about me a lot more.

“It’s a different context [to other players], but I knew it would be like that when I signed for Paris. We’ll see.

“Of course it plays a part, but it’s not just that. The most important thing is to feel good where you are, and to have fun every day.”

Mbappe failed to find the back of the net in France’s three World Cup Qualifying matches last month, but he sits atop the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts with 20 strikes from 25 matches this season.