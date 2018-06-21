Kylian Mbappe has written himself into the World Cup history books with France after opening the scoring against Peru on Thursday.

Having drawn a blank on his tournament debut against Australia, the Paris Saint-Germain star was on hand to strike in the first half.

While it appeared Olivier Giroud’s deflected effort was heading into the net after fine recovery work from Paul Pogba, Mbappe made certain to put France on course for a second Group C win with a simple close-range finish.

And in doing so the teenage sensation set a new milestone for his nation at a major tournament.

At 19 years and six months, Mbappe is now the youngest player ever to score for France at a finals, including both World Cup and European Championship competition.

In setting the new record, he also overtakes two Les Bleus legends.

19 – Kylian Mbappe (19 years & 6 months) is the youngest France 🇫🇷 player ever to score in a major tournament 🏆 (World Cup + EURO). Speechless.

#WorldCup#FRAPER pic.twitter.com/XqteY8tEM6 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 21, 2018

Thierry Henry and David Trezeguet were the previous holders of that distinction, achieved during the 1998 World Cup.

The pair both found the net at the age of 20 as the European team lifted the trophy for the first time in their history on home soil.

1998 – Kylian Mbappe is the first player to score a World Cup goal who was born after France's 1998 triumph in the competition. Generations. #FRA #FRAPER #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cMk8D03NTi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2018

Mbappe, of course, does not remember that campaign, and is in fact the first player born after France 1998 to score at a World Cup.