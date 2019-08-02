<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kylian Mbappé has spoken up about Neymar’s future.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with ex-club Barcelona the favourites to sign him.

However, their interest appears to have cooled since the arrival of Antoine Griezmann and Neymar may now have no choice but to remain in the French capital.

Facing the media ahead of the Trophée des Champions, Mbappé was asked about the latest ongoings.

“I was waiting for this question,” the Frenchman joked.

“Neymar is as usual, everyone knows his situation, he is back, he has recovered from his injury, there’s nothing special (to say).

“I do not want him to leave,” Mbappé added.

“I spoke with him, he knows what I think of him, his situation. We have a relationship of honesty and respect, so I told him what I thought.

“Everything is fine.”

Neymar could yet move to Barcelona this summer but long-term suitors Real Madrid no longer appear to be interested.

PSG signed the 27-year-old for a world record €222m fee two years ago.