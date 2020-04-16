<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





At 22.37 miles per hour, Kylian Mbappé clocks in as the fastest player in the game of football.

According to Le Figaro, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar’s speed on the pitch beat out notable names such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Leroy Sané, and former PSG youngster, Kingsley Coman. Here is the full list:

1. Kylian Mbappé (PSG) – 22.37 MPH

2. Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) – 22.18 MPH

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal FC) – 22.06 MPH

4. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen) – 21.92 MPH

5. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) – 21.88 MPH

6. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) – 21.77 MPH

7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC) – 21.75 MPH

8. Kingsley Coman – (FC Bayern Munich) – 21.75 MPH

9. Alvaro Odriozola – (FC Bayern Munich) – 21.74 MPH

10. Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid) – 21.51 MPH





The difference between Mbappé at the top and Nacho Fernandez at the bottom isn’t much but every bit of separation matters when you’re trying to race past a defender.

What’s even more interesting is that the top 10 list isn’t dominated by young players. In fact, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Karim Bellarabi, Mohamed Salah, and Nacho Fernandez are all 30 years old.

The Frenchman has a way to go to match Bolt’s record but when you consider Mbappé is moving at that speed while dribbling a ball, the numbers become even more impressive.