At 22.37 miles per hour, Kylian Mbappé clocks in as the fastest player in the game of football.

According to Le Figaro, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar’s speed on the pitch beat out notable names such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Leroy Sané, and former PSG youngster, Kingsley Coman. Here is the full list:

1. Kylian Mbappé (PSG) – 22.37 MPH
2. Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) – 22.18 MPH
3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal FC) – 22.06 MPH
4. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen) – 21.92 MPH
5. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) – 21.88 MPH
6. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) – 21.77 MPH
7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC) – 21.75 MPH
8. Kingsley Coman – (FC Bayern Munich) – 21.75 MPH
9. Alvaro Odriozola – (FC Bayern Munich) – 21.74 MPH
10. Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid) – 21.51 MPH


The difference between Mbappé at the top and Nacho Fernandez at the bottom isn’t much but every bit of separation matters when you’re trying to race past a defender.

What’s even more interesting is that the top 10 list isn’t dominated by young players. In fact, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Karim Bellarabi, Mohamed Salah, and Nacho Fernandez are all 30 years old.

The Frenchman has a way to go to match Bolt’s record but when you consider Mbappé is moving at that speed while dribbling a ball, the numbers become even more impressive.

