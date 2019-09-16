Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Kylian Mbappé and Edinson Cavani will miss tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.
Both players were absent from training on Monday with an official statement this evening confirming that the duo will be back in full training at the end of the week.
That will though, be too late for them to play against Los Blancos.
Neymar will also miss the match through suspension.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]