



Kylian Mbappe will stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer according to a report in Diario Sport, scuppering hopes that he could be the great transfer of this coming market. The French forward and his camp have signalled his intention to complete the contract that’s scheduled to end in the summer of 2022 and guarantee he’s not closed a deal with any other club.

Mbappe is already one of the stars of the European game and isn’t short of suitors. He, alongside his parents Wilfried and Fayza, have decided however that now isn’t the time to pursue a multi-million euro transfer away from the French capital, but to appreciate that his challenge at PSG is not yet complete. They’ve decided the best course of action for him is to see out his deal.





Mbappe is thought to want to leave Paris when the deal expires, however, whether that’s in England, Spain or elsewhere. His parents and his lawyer Delphine Verheyden have met with various agents and club representatives to discuss his future, and Mbappe has a close relationship with Zinedine Zidane. But while he likes Real Madrid, they’re far from the only option on the table.