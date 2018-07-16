After winning the FIFA Young Player award at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, French teenage star, Kylian Mbappe, has committed his future to Paris Saint-Germain amid links with European champions Real Madrid.

Mbappe had a brilliant outing at the World Cup and scored four goals to scoop the award which was won by his compatriot Paul Pogba at the last edition of the tournament in Brazil.

The 19-year-old forward scored in France’s 4-2 victory over Croatia in Moscow on Sunday to help France claim their second World Cup title after 20 years.

Mbappe who completed a permanent transfer to Ligue 1 champions PSG from French rivals Monaco during the off-season having spent last term on loan in Paris had no plans to leave the club despite links with Real Madrid.

“I will stay with PSG, continuing on my path with them,” Mbappe told RMCF.

“I am at the beginning of my career.”

Mbappe enjoyed a stellar 2017-18 campaign with PSG, scoring 21 goals in all competitions.