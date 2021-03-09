



Kylian Mbappe has said he will only renew if big money is involved. He has yet to make a firm decision on his future, but he is clear that he wants a pay rise if he is to extend his contract. He wants 36 million euros a year, like Neymar.

PSG are going to be involved in tough negotiations to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman is studying his options before deciding on his future, but he is clear what his transfer demands are if he is to form part of a new peoject. And his salary is the main issue.

Mbappe wants to be seen as one of the best footballers in Europe and he wants that to be reflected in his salary. According to ‘The Athletic’, Man City have pulled out of the race to get the French striker after finding out about his transfer demands.

Kylian, therefore, wants to earn slightly more than 36 million euros a season, That is what PSG star Neymar earns now. That means they will get 72 million between the two.





Despite that, PSG still want to go ahead with his renewal. That is his first option, but if Mbappe decides to go for the exit door, they will agree to sell him for around 200 million euros. They agreed to pay Monaco 180 in 2017.

Clubs interested in signing him would have to agree to pay this amount of money. Clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool know that it will not be easy, especially because of the economic factor.

Almost 2000 million euros for the signing plys 36 million a season on wages is practically impossible in the current crisis. That said, his contract expires in 2022 and that seems the best moment to get hold of him.

Until he has to decide in summer, Mbappe is focussing purely on on the field matters for the rest of the season. PSG are fighting for the Ligue 1 title with Lille and they also have the Champions League last 16 second leg clash with Barca ahead of them.