



Kyle Walker admits Kieran Trippier deserves his run in the England team as wing back, after Gareth Southgate converted him into part of a back three.

Trippier took the wide role of his former Tottenham team-mate, as Walker tried his hand at playing inside in a slightly deeper role during the Russia World Cup.

Speaking ahead of England’s UEFA Nations League clash with Spain, Walker admitted Trippier was right to take the position but hopes to have impressed boss Gareth Southgate with his recent performances.

“It was in the back of my mind [Trippier taking position] but I knew in a weird way I didn’t have four bad games on the spin for England and [had not] got dropped,” Walker told Sky Sports.

“My place was kind of taken by default where I went to right centre-half, and Tripps had a fantastic World Cup.

“For me, he deserved to play the next two international games or however many games we played after that because he had a fantastic World Cup.”

Walker returned to his usual full-back position for England in the 0-0 stalemate with Croatia, in which Southgate reverted to a more traditional back four defence.

“Full credit to him for putting in the performances he did, but I just had to take my opportunity the other night [against Croatia] and I hope I impressed Gareth,” Walker added.