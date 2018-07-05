Kyle Walker says winning the World Cup with England would blow everything else he has achieved in his career “out of the water”.

Walker won the Premier League title and Carabao Cup in his first season with Manchester City, and the 28-year-old is targeting yet more silverware with England in Russia.

“First and foremost, it has been a fantastic year for me personally, to achieve the things I have achieved – but this is the top thing that I want,” said Walker.

“Obviously the Premier League is done now and I’ve ticked that off, but to do something for your country and for your nation I think blows everything out of the water.

“Obviously you work all season with your club to get sat in this seat, but to represent your country I think there’s nothing better.

“Seeing the reaction from the people at home and stuff like that – shops are closing in Sheffield to go and watch the game! It’s crazy.

“You half want to be there to join in with the atmosphere but I am glad I am sat here and hopefully we can continue having a few more parties, eh?”

England scraped through the last 16 with a penalty shootout win over Colombia on Tuesday to set up a quarter-final clash with Sweden on Saturday.

Walker believes the Three Lions have shown they have the mental strength to go all the way in Russia after getting over the line against Colombia.

“I think it just shows what we’re like off the field,” said the former Sheffield United and Tottenham defender. “I think that transmits onto the field and what we’ve achieved.

“The late goal against Tunisia got the World Cup off to a great start.

“Obviously going through the other night, which we had memories from the Euros and I am thinking when the goal goes in not again. Not again.

“When Hendo unfortunately missed that penalty, you kind of think ‘well, is this same old England?’

“Well, I think we’ve shown to the nation and also to the world the belief that we have in the camp, that we know and we trust in each other.

“We knew we were going to win that because of the belief and the hard work we’ve put on the training field has shown up in those crucial five penalties.”