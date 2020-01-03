<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah has been fired by the Ghanaian Football Association (GFA).

The organization has decided to sack all of their national teams’ coaching staffs including Appiah.

GFA made the drastic decision on Thursday and the following statement was released:

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dissolved the technical teams of all national teams with immediate effect.”

“The decision affects both male and female national teams.”

“The GFA extends its appreciation to all coaches and members of the respective national teams for their contributions to our teams and Ghana football.”

“We wish them all the best in their endeavors,” a statement read.

Appiah was in his second stint as Ghana coach having taken charge of the West African giants between 2012 and 2014.

The 59-year-old, who is a retired left-back, was then reappointed in 2017.