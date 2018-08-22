Despite being overlooked for Ghana’s latest squad for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, Asamoah Gyan remains the Black Stars captain according to coach Kwesi Appiah.

The 58-year-old opted not to hand the Kayserispor striker an international recall for the September 8 meeting with Kenya, but is not yet replacing him as the national team captain.

Speaking to journalists ahead of Wednesday’s squad announcement, Appiah moved to end speculation that the 32-year-old had been replaced.

“We don’t have a new captain,” he began, as per GhanaWeb TV. “Asamoah Gyan remains the captain of the Black Stars.

“Until we announce that we have appointed a new captain, it’s unnecessary for people to speculate that we have a new captain,” Appiah continued. “This captaincy issue keeps coming out and brings troubles in the team.

“We want to have our peace. Ghanaians should support the team and stop bringing up issues that do not exist.”

As well as Gyan, one of the squad’s other potential leaders – Andre Ayew – has been overlooked for the meeting with Kenya.

Internazionale’s Kwadwo Asamoah has returned to the fold after four years in the international wilderness, and boasts ample experience to wear the captain’s armband, while Thomas Partey – who captained Ghana in their pre-World Cup friendly against Japan, could be another option