Kwara United FC Coach Abdullahi Biffo has stated that his side will be unfazed by the form and pedigree of their opponent ahead of today’s NPFL match day 13 rescheduled fixture at the Enyimba stadium.

Biffo speaking with newsmen said Enyimba no doubt remain the favourites for the game on pedigree but that his players will have the natural motivation and the avenue to showcase themselves and spring surprises against their more illustrious opponent in Enyimba.





“After the training I told my boys they should forget about the team we are playing. They have to focus on what they want for themselves.

“If you want to look at the opponent name, psychologically you will be defeated because Enyimba still remain the best in the country, but bunch of my players are unknown players and this is the avenue that they have to showcase their talent to the entire nation that they can be better than even the Enyimba players.

“So that one is even a natural motivation for itself. “