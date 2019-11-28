<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After just a match in the 2019/2020 Nigeria National League (NNL), Kwara United Football Club, are back in the elite league, with the acquisition of the slot of Delta Force Football Club in the top flight.

Delta Force officially acquired Kada City of Kaduna state before the star of the current Premier League season, and may be finding it difficult adjusting to the rhythm in the top flight.

The deal was sealed today, after a thorough discussion between the management of the two sides in Delta State, with the General Manager of Kwara United FC, Bashir Badawiy leading the club’s charge in Delta State.

Confirming the development to journalists in Ilorin this evening, the club’s Chairman, Clement Olakumbi Titiloye said that the club is fully aware of the challenge of doing so, adding that it’s a development that the stakeholders will also want to support.

Titiloye therefore commended the state government, under the leadership of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the support and encouragement, calling on the stakeholders to adjust to the latest system and challenge.

‘We are conscious of the challenges that will come with this massive decision, but we know it’s a situation that is redeemable, as the NPFL is just starting’, he said.

Delta Force are currently in the 17th position on the NPFL table with four points after five matches, winning just a game, drew one and lost three matches, and with minus five goal difference.

Kwara United FC got relegated at the end of last season, and was drawn in Group A2 of the on-going Nigeria National League alongside Niger Tornadoes, FC Taraba, Sokoto United, El-Kanemi Warriors, Gombe United, Yobe Desert Stars, Rarara FC, Mighty Jets, EFCC and Real Stars, and they played their first match against Gombe United FC in Ilorin, which they won by a lone goal.

The team will continue from Week Six, after formal registration of the club following the take-over.