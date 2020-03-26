<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah has described the situation in coronavirus-hit Italy as “worrying” and “scary”.

The death toll in the European country rose to 7,503 with 74,386 infections on Wednesday.

Asamoah is currently on the books of Inter Milan, who are based in Northern Italy which is the most affected area in the country with over 30,000 cases recorded and over 4,000 deaths thus far.

The defender-cum-midfielder spoke to a Ghanaian radio station, Peace FM, with the Italian Serie A having been suspended due to the deadly virus.

“The condition in Italy now has worsened and I will say it’s not good. I am doing well but the conditions here are very bad,” Asamoah said.

“For now we can’t go anywhere. All training programs have been cancelled. Everything has been shut down here in Milan.





“It hasn’t been easy. We didn’t take this thing seriously in the beginning. People were still going about their daily activities that is why the virus has really spread that fast.”

Italian champions Juventus have confirmed that their players Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala have tested positive for coronavirus.

Asamoah admitted that he is scared even though no one has tested positive in their team.

“So far no Inter Milan player has contracted the disease,” Asamoah added.

“It’s worrying to know some players have contracted the virus especially the players from Juventus because they were the last team we played against before the break.

“Even when you have a normal cough you get scared and think you having the virus.”