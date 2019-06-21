<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah says he will play in midfield for the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The versatile player, who is on the books of Italian giants Inter Milan, is part of Ghana’s 23-man squad which will compete in Egypt.

“I’m a player that can play in so many roles on the field of play: I can be a midfielder, I can also support the attack, I can play at left-back and also left forward,” Asamoah told TV3.

“I spoke with the [Ghana] coach [James Appiah] and told him he knows the qualities that I have and what I can do for this national team.

“So we shared an idea and I told him he knows perfectly when I come to the midfield, I excel more than playing from the back because African football is totally different from [that of] Europe.”

Asamoah played regularly as a left-back for Inter during the recent 2018/19 Serie A campaign.

“In Europe, the way we play depends on how the coach wants us to play but with African football, it’s more physical and there is no space, so with me playing from left-back, I will not find it easy,” Asamoah added.

“So with what people know and what I know and what everyone knows, when it comes to the national team, I am always good when I play from the midfield so he also accepted and said ‘I will try and play you from the midfield’ but in any situation or any case when we need help from the left-back I’m always there.”