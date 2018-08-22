Kwesi Appiah has named Kwadwo Asamoah in his Ghana squad to face Kenya next month, with the Internazionale midfielder set to return to the Black Stars fold for the first time in four years.

Asamoah hasn’t played for the national side since 2014, but told KweséESPN in July that he’d promised coach Appiah that he’d make himself available for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars will face Kenya on September 8, having won their opening qualifier 5-0 against Ethiopia in June 2017.

Asamoah has made 69 appearances for Ghana since making his debut in 2008 and represented the country at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

However, he embarked on a self-imposed international exile following an AFCON qualifier against Uganda in September 2014 as he looked to overcome the litany of injury problems that have affected his career.

This summer, the 29-year-old ended his glittering six-year association with Juve to move to their Serie A rivals Inter on a free transfer.

Belgium-based forward William Owusu has been handed a maiden call-up by Appiah, while Christian Atsu, Daniel Opare, Majeed Waris, Harrison Afful and John Boye all return to the squad.

Appiah has opted to eschew a number of big names, however, with Asamoah Gyan, the Ayew brothers and Jeffrey Schlupp among several high-profile absentees.

Full Ghana squad vs. Kenya

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) Daniel Opare (Royal Antwerp, Belgium) Kasim Nuhu Adams (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany) John Boye (FC Metz, France), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England)

Midfielders: Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Ebenezer Ofori (New York City FC, USA), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Edwin Gyasi (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Raphael Dwamena (Levante UD, Spain), Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France), William Owusu (Antwerp, Belgium)