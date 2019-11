Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte is set to keep Kwadwo Asamoah out of the starting XI against Bologna in the Serie A on Saturday, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The 30-year-old played for 81 minutes on Wednesday as the Nerazzurri claimed a precious 2-1 victory that kept them just a point behind league leaders Juventus.

Asamoah was directly replaced by Cristian Biraghi, and it is the 27-year-old who will be making the start this time.

Inter play seven games in the space of 21 days, and it’s imperative that Conte keeps his squad as fresh and fit as possible for optimum performance and maintaining momentum.

Right after the tie Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, the Nerazzurri will make another trip to Signal Iduna Park to tackle Borussia Dortmund in Group F of the Champions League next Tuesday.

The Italians had claimed their first European win of the season against the Germans in the reverse fixture, with Lautaro Martinez and Antonio Candreva delivering the goods in the 2-0 victory.