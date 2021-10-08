Kun Aguero to make Barcelona debut against Real Madrid

Sergio Aguero could reportedly make his long-awaited Barcelona debut against Real Madrid on October 24.

The 33-year-old, who moved to Camp Nou on a free transfer over the summer, is yet to feature for the Catalan giants, having suffered a severe calf injury at the start of August.

Aguero is now making significant progress on the training field, though, and according to Mundo Deportivo, the Argentina international is close to making his debut for the club.

The forward was initially expected to return in November, but he is now allegedly in line to feature before the end of the month and could debut in El Clasico on October 24.

Barcelona will be looking to bounce back from successive defeats when they continue their La Liga campaign at home to Valencia on October 17.

Aguero moved to Ronald Koeman’s side off the back of scoring 260 goals and registering 73 assists in 390 appearances for Manchester City between 2011 and 2021.