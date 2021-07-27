Football

Kun Aguero backed to fill Luis Suarez void for Leo Messi, Barcelona

36 seconds ago
Agency
Sergio Aguero has revealed that Lionel Messi was one of the first people to congratulate him on his move to Barcelona – but the Manchester City legend does not know whether the pair will play together at Camp Nou.

Sergio Aguero can fill a Luis Suarez-shaped void for Barcelona and Lionel Messi, claims Cesar Luis Menotti, with a club icon at Camp Nou expected to thrive alongside a fellow Argentine.

The Blaugrana made the surprising decision to part with Suarez in 2020 as they sanctioned a move for the experienced Uruguayan forward to La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

His absence hit hard in Catalunya, but another proven goalscorer has been acquired as a free agent and Aguero is expected to help bring the best out of a familiar face that is waiting on clearance to sign a new contract.

Former Barcelona and Argentina boss Menotti told Super Deportivo Radio: “Messi was a great friend of Suarez, I still don’t know what Barcelona did to let him go, something that I think Messi felt a lot.

“And now Aguero is with him, they are always together and they have a very healthy relationship.

“Messi is going to be happy with this crazy man who is divine, because he is funny and also does not have anything to prove. He is a character, a charming boy.”

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has dropped into the free agent pool this summer.

Fresh terms have been agreed, but financial issues at Camp Nou are preventing the iconic 34-year-old from putting pen to paper.

Barca are prepared to be patient and Menotti sees his fellow countryman being happy and settled in his current surroundings

He added: “Messi is at his best in every way: physically he is a boy who always prepares, who has not had serious injuries.

“Emotionally, I also see him that way, today is Messi’s best moment, because he looks happy.

“He is a footballer who, unlike others, is prepared to win a game in any way, to make his team-mates play well and to make his team play well. And look how difficult it is to be Messi.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories