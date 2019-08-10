<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A strong contingent comprising of players, coaches, backroom staff and officials from Ghana have arrived the ancient city of Kano for the epic CAF Champions’ league cracker between Kano Pillars FC and Ashanti Kotoko FC of Ghana.

It was gathered that the visitors arrived Kano on Thursday night via Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

Kano Pillars’ spokesman, Rilwan Idris Malikawa Garu, who confirmed the arrival of their opponents for the match, said “I can confirm that they have arrived safely, that is to say, we are now set for the match.

“We are in high spirits, the players are in good condition, the coaches know what is at stake and how to approach the situation and our fans can’t wait to watch this game, we pray for the best.”

He stated that the visitors are scheduled to engage in an evening shake up on Friday evening, adding that, requisite preparations to ensure the hosting of a hitch free CAF champions league game have been concluded.

Kano Pillars will trade tackles with their Ghanaian foes tonight at Sani Abacha stadium. Gov Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is expected to grace the encounter.