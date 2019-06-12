<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Korea Republic head coach Yoon Dukyeo has apologised to the country’s fans following their disappointing ouster from the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, after losing their second Group A match to Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

The Asians went down to a 2-0 defeat to African champions Nigeria at the Stade des Alpes Stadium, Grenoble on Wednesday.

It was their second defeat in the competition after they suffered a 3-0 loss to hosts Norway in their first game of the competition last Friday.

Dukyeo also praised his players for their spirited efforts in the game despite the defeat to Nigeria.

“First of all, I need to apologise to the fans who cheered for us here in the stadium and back home because we did not meet their expectations. But I do believe our players did their best in today’s match,” Dukyeo told FIFA.com.

“Our players had some good chances but the end result is a loss and we need to accept that. We have one match left here and I hope we can show everyone what we are capable of.”

South Korea will hope to at least finished the competition on a high when they take on Norway in their last group game on Monday.