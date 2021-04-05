



Kolo Touré has offered a touching insight into his relationship with Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.

Touré played under Rodgers at Liverpool and after being part of the Northern Irishman’s coaching staff at Celtic, he is now first-team coach at the King Power Stadium.

And the Ivorian former defender admits Rodgers has been a huge influence on him both professionally and personally.

“I do love Brendan,” Touré told Four Four Two.

“He doesn’t need to love me. He’s already shown how much he cares about me, though. I played for him at two clubs and now he’s taken me on as a Leicester coach – that shows me everything.

“Celtic was a fantastic experience. It’s another club with a history of winning matches and winning trophies. Going there was a big challenge, because you have to win every game, but I enjoyed it.





“I remember drawing 3-3 with City in the Champions League [in 2016]. I was quite leggy and old, but we managed to get a terrific result. The atmosphere was unbelievable. I think the greatest I’ve ever experienced in my career was in Scotland at Celtic Park.

“But Brendan is a man who changed my life as well. Managers take you on because they trust you, and that’s all that matters for me.

“I’ll never forget what he has done and is doing for me every day, as he’s like my big brother.

“I’m now learning the other side of the game with him and his assistant, Chris Davies. It was always my intention to get into coaching, as I wanted to stay in football.

“What you learn in matches you can always pass on to the younger generation, and I felt my experience was the best thing I could give them.”