Kogi United coach Tunde Abdulrahman has said he hopes his team beat Wikki Tourists on Friday to stand a chance of advancing to the quarterfinal of the Aiteo Cup.

The NNL side fell to cup holders Akwa United courtesy of a last-gasp winner by Victor Mboama on Wednesday.

The Lokoja club go into Friday’s crucial group decider on a point after they drew 0-0 with Nasarawa United in their opening game.

“It’s not that over for us, if the team played the way we approached (Akwa United) game, I think we stand a chance of beating Wikki,” Abdulrahman said after the loss to Akwa United.

He also said it was disappointing to lose after it looked like his team will run away with a point from the game.

“It was a painful result because we should have earned a point,” he said.

“I think it was just moment of loss concentration, the defender left his man and allowed (Barnabas) Imenger to cross, but I’m happy with our overall performance.”

Akwa United have already qualified for the last-eight of the cup competition, while Nasarawa United, who have recorded four points from two matches, will go ahead of Kogi United should they get a result in their final game against the Uyo club also on Friday.