The Natasha Akpoti Campaign Organisation has condemned and rejected in its entirety the recent disqualification of the candidacy of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Barr. Natasha Akpoti​​ on the grounds of the age of her running mate.

In a press statement issued on Saturday by the spokesman, Natasha Akpoti Campaign Organisation, Mr. Odaudu Joel Minister, the organisation said the disqualification is inconsistent with the opportunity given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow gubernatorial candidates and running mates of same age with or even younger than Akpoti in several political parties to contest in the 2019 general elections.

“A country’s polity is as strong and efficient as the electoral body that guides it. When the electoral body becomes a tool available to the use of politicians determined to foist their corrupt, inefficient, selfish and detrimental style of leadership on the suffering citizens, then it is unfortunate and the people must speak up and demand fairness and justice.

“To all our friends, supporters, and members of our campaign organisation, Barr. Natasha Akpoti, once again expresses her deep-felt appreciation of your steadfastness. Your support, loyalty and desire for a better Kogi are what drive her.

“We will fight this great injustice by INEC to the ground. We will conquer this challenge as usual and proceed with our plan to liberate Kogi State from poverty and ineffectual leadership,” the statement added.