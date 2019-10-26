<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, transfered the suit seeking the disqualification of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello from participating in the governorship election to Lokoja.

Justice Ijoema Ojukwu, in a ruling on Friday, transfered the suit filed by the candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha Akpoti, to the court’s Lokoja division as the place where the alleged offence was committed.

Akpoti’s lawyer, Mr. Sylvanus Maliki, holding the brief of Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, had earlier argued that the case should be in the Federal High Court, Abuja on the ground that All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat and Independrnt National Electoral Commission (INEC) who are first and second Respondents are in Abuja, arguing that the Plaintiff is also in Abuja.

Akpoti, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/122/2019 hinged the petition on the alleged governor Bello’s double registration as a voter in 2011 and 2017, and prayed the court to bar him from contesting November 16 governorship election in Kogi State and any public office for 10 years.