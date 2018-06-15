The Kogi State Government has concluded arrangements to set up 25 centres where interested citizens can watch every match played in Russia 2018 World Cup for free.

The viewing centres, one in each federal constituency in the state, will be set up in easily accessible and secure locations fully equipped with cable TV subscription, projector and screen, standby generator and other accessories.

The government is also providing constant fuel supply and trained attendants to man the centres. The Nigerian police and other security agencies will provide security for viewers at each centre and forestall any form of violence.

It appears as if lovers of football in Kogi State can look forward to uninterrupted entertainment throughout the mundial, courtesy of their government.

A cross-section of Lokoja youths interviewed on the development commended the gesture and praised the Governor for always finding thoughtful ways to connect with the hearts and interests of his people.