The Kogi State Government has expressed “deep concern” over the alleged attack on officials and players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah near Lokoja, expressing confidence in the capacity of the operatives of Operation Total Freedom to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Speaking to journalists via telephones on Friday, the Director-General of Media and Publicity to the Governor of the State, Kingsley Fanwo, said such attacks are no more a usual occurrence in the state.

He said the attack is an isolated case aimed at “denting the highly effective security architecture in the State”.

He said: “The Kogi State Government is sad over the attack on Officials and players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah who were journeying through Kogi State to honor an away fixture in the league.

“In the last 3 years, the State has succeeded in recording relative peace as the security architecture of the state has succeeded in putting the activities of criminals at bay.

“The Governor has directed the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (Rtd) to quickly rally security operatives to ensure those who perpetrated the dastardly act are apprehended and prosecuted.

“The Kogi State Government will not take its feet off the pedals in ensuring a strong message is sent to criminals that Kogi remains closed to their nefarious activities”.

Fanwo also called on security agencies to ensure the supplementary poll in Kogi West and the rerun in Ajaokuta are “free of violence and bloodshed”.

“The PDP and Senator Dino Melaye have been striving hard to ensure the election in Kogi West does not hold. They have imported thugs to ensure voting materials are hijacked and stopped from getting to the Polling Units across Kogi West.

“Part of their plans is to create a sense of insecurity in the Senatorial District with the aim of forcing INEC to postpone the election as it is obvious they are unprepared. Some of their hoodlums were given fake security uniforms.

“As a people, we call on security agencies to ensure safety of lives and property before, during and after the election. We also wish to appeal to the PDP to shelve their violent plans and give peace a chance as election is no war. However, the People’s Democratic Party and their thugs should be held responsible in case of any breakdown of law and order before, during and after the election”.

Fanwo said the All Progressives Congress is prepared for a peaceful poll, calling on voters to have confidence in the security apparatus to protect them as they come out to exercise their franchise.