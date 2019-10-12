<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has made history by becoming the first person to run the distance in under two hours.

The athletic achievement by the 34-year-old Kenyan is considered the holy grail of running and will secure his legendary status.

After crossing the line a beaming Kipchoge continued running and waving at well-wishers, showing no signs of exertion from the 26.2 miles he had just covered in 1.59.40 – a full 20 seconds ahead of the two-hour mark, reports skysports.

The remarkable run in Vienna by the four-time winner of the London marathon follows six months of gruelling preparation.

He missed out on the elusive target by just 25 seconds in his first attempt in Monza two years ago.

Although the landmark feat will not stand as an official record because it was not in open competition and used a 41-strong team of rotating pacesetters, it marks a major milestone in running and world sport.

Speaking during the attempt in Vienna, Britain’s four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome expressed confidence Kipchoge would succeed.