Former Enyimba midfielder Kingsley Sokari has said Tunisian club CS Sfaxien will only sell him if they got a significant offer for him.

CS Sfaxien will feature in four competitions in the 2018/2019 season – Arab Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, Tunisian Cup and the league – and consider Sokari a key player.

Sokari revealed: “We are involved in several competitions which means there are many games to be played, so the club informed us that only a significant offer from an interested buyer would make them consider selling me as I am a key part of the team.”

CS Sfaxien would be hoping for better fortune when they face Tataouine on September 1 in the 2nd matchday of the Tunisian league following an opening day draw at home to Bizerte.

Sokari has won a handful of caps with the Super Eagles and despite his long absence from the team, has not ruled out a return.

“Everything has time. I think the focus of the coach is on players in Europe’s top flight leagues and those playing in Africa except for the goalkeepers are not being considered any longer.

“However, I believe that soon I will be back in the team and players in top African leagues will be considered.”

The versatile midfielder has also been capped by Nigeria at U20 and U23 levels.