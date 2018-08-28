CS Sfaxien have shipped out Kingsley Eduwo to Iraqi club Al Najar after he failed to establish himself at the Tunisian club.

Iraqi champions Al Zawra’a were also interested in signing the bulky centre-forward.

Eduwo, the 22-year-old striker who arrived Sfaxien from Lobi Stars earlier this year, has only scored once in seven appearances for the Tunisian club.

The Super Eagles CHAN striker has three years remaining on his contract with Sfaxien and should he impress in Iraq, he will earn a return to the Tunisian league.

Eduwo was the second highest goal scorer of the NPFL 2017 season behind twin striker at Lobi Stars Anthony Okpotu, who is presently in Morocco.