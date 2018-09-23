Celtic slumped to their worst start to a Scottish Premiership season in 20 years as Kilmarnock came from behind to win 2-1 at Rugby Park.

Leigh Griffiths gave Brendan Rodgers’ side the lead when he pounced on a mistake by Greg Taylor after 34 minutes.

But Chris Burke’s 25-yard strike midway through the second period brought Kilmarnock level, and Scott Findlay rose to meet Burke’s 93rd-minute corner and head in the winner.

The result leaves Celtic in fifth position, six points adrift of leaders Hearts, while Steve Clarke’s men move above them into fourth place after their shock victory.