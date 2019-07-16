Tottenham are close to selling Kieran Trippier, with the right-back ready to leave the club.
According to football. london and others, Trippier will not be part of Tottenham’s pre-season trip to Asia.
A deal with Atlético Madrid is thought to be close.
The Telegraph say Atlético will pay £20m for the defender.
Long-time Atlético right-back Juanfran left the club at the end of the season.
Tottenham will still have Serge Aurier and Kyle Walker-Peters as options on the right of their defence, while Juan Foyth played in the position for Argentina during the Copa América.
