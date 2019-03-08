



Bordeaux of France coach Eric Bedouet has recounted the trauma Nigeria international Samuel Kalu faced following the abduction of his mother who was released on Monday by her captors.

He told newsmen in France on Thursday that the Bordeaux forward had sleepless nights and always had his phone next to him.

”Samuel Kalu is coming back, he is happy. But watch out, he spent nights not sleeping, with the phone next to him all night. It’s complicated,” said Bedouet.

”But he comes back to the group and we are happy that the outcome is favorable.

”These are incredible things, we really had everything this season, I do not know if we can have anything else.”

With the ordeal now behind him, Kalu is expected to join his teammates for the trip to Monaco ahead of Saturday’s league game.

He had to be left from the squad that faced Montpellier last Tuesday owing to the fact that he wasn’t in the right frame of mind.

This season, Kalu has featured in 29 matches for Bordeaux in all competitions, scoring 4 goals.