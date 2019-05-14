<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid have reportedly told Keylor Navas that he will not be part of their plans for next season.

That’s according to Marca who claim that Zinedine Zidane has indicated to the Costa Rica international that he will be second choice next term and as such should look for another club.

Navas is believed to have taken the news badly and wanted to stay and fight for his place against Thibaut Courtois.

But Marca have revealed that Zidane told the goalkeeper that his hands were tied, and that ‘the board had made their decision’.

It means that the veteran shot-stopper will play his last game for the club against Real Betis this weekend and leaves having won three Champions Leagues and a Liga title.