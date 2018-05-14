Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas says he is more nervous about promoting his new biopic at Cannes this week than he is about facing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the Champions League final on May 26.

“Hombre de Fe” (“Man of Faith”) tells how Costa Rica international Navas’ faith was vital to his progress from a humble rural background to winning back to back Champions League medals with Madrid.

The movie has already been shown in cinemas in Navas’ home country, and is due for release in Spain on May 22 and Mexico on June 1.

In Cannes to help the film find distributors in new markets, he told news agency AFP that he knew what he would face against Liverpool in Kiev, but mingling with the movers and shakers of the movie world on La Croisette was a whole new experience.

“I know what a Champions League final is like,” Navas said. “This is new to me, it makes you a bit nervous.”

Back on more comfortable ground in his chosen profession in Kiev in a fortnight’s time, Navas will be hoping that Salah and company do not appear as villains in act one of the inevitable sequel.