Real Madrid have completed the signing of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain, with Keylor Navas going the other way.

They had been eager to bring in cover between the posts after allowing the Costa Rican to move in the opposite direction.

The deal for the 26-year-old does not include an option to buy, given that Andriy Lunin is set to provide permanent back-up going forward.

Areola is set to provide back-up to first choice Thibaut Courtois for the season ahead at the Santiago Bernabéu, while Navas will be installed as first choice at the Parc des Princes.

The France international does have previous experience of playing in Spain’s top flight, having spent the 2015/16 campaign on loan at Villarreal.

In Paris, Navas has put pen to paper on a four-year deal.