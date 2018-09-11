Ghanaian star Kevin-Prince Boateng says he is looking forward to a top-of-the-table Serie A clash between Juventus and his Sassuolo side this coming weekend.

Boateng has enjoyed a great start to life with the Italian club, scoring two goals in three league matches since his move from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the European summer.

The Ghanaian’s form has helped Sassuolo reach second place on the log on seven points, with only champions Juve (nine points) ahead of them. The teams will clash in Turin on Sunday afternoon.

The 31-year-old reckons a match against the ‘Old Lady’ is a special occasion regardless, but it would be even more meaningful if the Green and Black could claim all three points and assume first place on the log.

“Juventus is already special, then if you play the first place is the best – The project Sassuolo goes much further salvation,” he told Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Boateng is not the only African to feature strongly for Sassuolo this season, with the Serie A club also reliant on his compatriot Alfred Duncan, Ivorian midfielder Jeremie Boga and Senegalese forward Khouma Babacar.