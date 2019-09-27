<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Since joining Manchester City in 2015, Kevin De Bruyne has won seven pieces of silverware, including four last year, but has yet to taste European glory.

Despite being mysteriously dropped for City’s shock 3-2 defeat at Norwich City earlier in the month, the Belgian has been in brilliant form this season, already notching a staggering two goals and eight assists through just eight games in all competitions.

However, De Bruyne’s former Genk manager, Hein Vanhaezebrouck, doesn’t believe De Bruyne will ever win a continental title with City and believes he would have a better opportunity to win and elevate his status if he moved to PSG.

“Kevin has won two league titles and various English cups with Manchester City, and he’s been named player of the season in Germany,” Vanhaezebrouck said.

“But he has never won anything internationally. No Europa League, no Champions League, no World Cup – and these are the things that are always taken into account.

“As soon as he wins one of these prizes I have no doubt that he will be in the running for the FIFA player of the year award and the Ballon d’Or trophy.

“He could yet do it with City – but with the defence they’ve got I am not convinced.

“I’m not saying that it would be easier for him to win the Champions League with Barcelona or Real Madrid.

“But to my mind it would be if he played for Paris Saint-Germain. Get De Bruyne to feed Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappé with his pinpoint passes, and you have a team that is virtually impossible to play against.

“The one problem is that it may not suit him to play in Ligue 1. At PSG, he would earn even more money than he does now.”

In 182 career matches at City, De Bruyne has contributed an astounding 43 goals and 74 assists.