.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne has returned to training just over six weeks after suffering a knee injury.

It was thought the midfielder would be out for three months when he picked up a lateral collateral ligament lesion in his right knee.

But the 27-year-old did not require surgery and has returned before City face Hoffenheim in the Champions League on Tuesday.

City then visit rivals Liverpool in the top-flight on Sunday.

Whether the Belgium international will be sufficiently fit to play in either game remains to be seen, with his only appearance so far coming as a substitute in City’s opening-day league win over Arsenal.

De Bruyne was City’s player of the season last term, scoring 12 goals and providing 21 assists as his side won the Premier League and EFL Cup.

He helped Belgium finish third at the World Cup in July, the country’s best ever finish at the tournament.