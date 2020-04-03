<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has suggested cancelling the 2019/20 Premier League season.

The league is currently suspended until April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, however there is an expectation that the campaign will be given every chance to be concluded.

There have been suggestions that the remaining nine games could be finished behind closed doors.

However, De Bruyne has talked about the negative issues that will come with restarting football.

Speaking to HLN, the 28-year-old said: “I have no idea when we will be playing again. We haven’t played for six weeks.





“Normally you’d need a preparation of three to four weeks. If we restart immediately then everybody will be injured after a few games.

“I know there’s lots of money involved. But I think waiting so long to make a decision can cause issues next season.

“I would feel sad if the season is stopped after such a good year, but if it avoids issues for next season, it must be done.”

Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League, 25 points behind league leaders Liverpool.